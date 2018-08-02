Lions activate Devon Kennard from non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Lions got linebacker Devon Kennard on the field for the first time in training camp on Wednesday.

Kennard was placed on the non-football injury list at the start of camp with an injury that he opted not to disclose when talking to reporters after his first work of the summer. Kennard was limited to individual work on his first day, but it left him feeling positive all the same.

“It felt good being out there with my teammates, with some shoulder pads on again and everything,” Kennard said, via the Detroit News. “It was definitely frustrating, but I took every mental rep I could.”

With Kennard back, the Lions still need to activate Ziggy Ansah and Cornelius Washington to have all their defensive hands on deck.

In addition to getting Kennard on the field, the Lions also made a change at cornerback on Wednesday. They signed Josh Okonye and waived Amari Coleman.