Madden 18 scrubbed Kaepernick from song lyrics, too

Posted by Mike Florio on August 2, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
EA Sports

Colin Kaepernick’s likeness was in last year’s Madden game. However, like Madden 19, Madden 18 also scrubbed his name from a song lyric.

The soundtrack for the version of game released in August 2017 included Bars of Soap from Mike WiLL Made-It. The song includes this line: “She be hopin’ that I take a knee like Kaepernick, yes.” EA removed the words “like Kaepernick” from the Madden version of the song.

The omission apparently went unnoticed for months; a Twitter user responded to the PFT story on the Madden 19 omission with a link to the audio from Madden 18. PFT separately confirmed that the Madden 18 soundtrack does indeed remove “like Kaepernick” from the song.

The fact that Kaepernick’s name was removed from the game a year ago, while he was still actively seeking NFL employment and hadn’t filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, could actually strengthen his legal claim. The NFL exclusively licenses EA to produce and market a video game with league and team logos and trademarks. It’s an official piece of NFL merchandise. The fact that the game omitted his name even before the anthem issue became a next-level news story in September 2017 with the President’s comments at a rally in Alabama and, a month later, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance tends to show that the league had a clear bias against him.

Which becomes possible evidence that the league acted on that bias by advising teams not to offer him employment. Which becomes collusion when the league sends a consistent message to the various teams, and they act upon it.

12 responses to “Madden 18 scrubbed Kaepernick from song lyrics, too

  2. There is no collusion. There doesn’t need to be any collusion for Colin Kaepernick to be unemployed. Every single NFL owner knows what will happen if their team signs this anti-American commie – fans will stop watching the NFL on TV, stop going to games, and stop buying merchandise.

  4. You are reaching. He was in the game last year, so no one told them to pull any references of him out. Also highly doubt the NFL asks EA what songs they are going to include in the game.

  6. cardinealsfan20 says:

    August 2, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Goodness, this AGAIN? So sick of Kap and the bigoted kneelers. Trump is right, either you’re an American and stand for our National Anthem or you leave. I love MY president. I’m still angry the SJW’s took away Chief Wahoo from my Cleveland Indians!

    —————————————-

    Voice of reason above!

  8. So, the NFLPA (as official license to Madden) colluded with EA Sports to exclude Kaepernick as well??!?

    Interesting to see how Florio will explain that…

  10. I asked earlier (it was deleted by PFT staff at the time) if they are going to still post 2 whiny articles about Kaep once the season starts; I guess I have to be more specific now: Once the season starts will you guys shill for Kaep against the league AND EA Sports after September 6? This upcoming season is his 2nd full season OUT OF THE LEAGUE…I am now waiting for a bunch of SJWs to march outside of EA Sports corporate HQ with BLM signs demanding reparations because they bleeped his name out…the mental gymnastics you people go through to find today’s faux outrage is insanity…

  12. Eh, EA is not going to name check a guy for free and probably can’t under the governing CBA or licensing agreements. Didn’t they have to replace Belichick with a generic NE coach because he is not in the NFL coaching association and wouldn’t license it? If Kaepernick wants back in the game he should get a new girlfriend who doesn’t call NFL owners slave masters every time one tries to sign him.

