Mike Mitchell to visit Titans tomorrow

The Titans are moving quickly to set up a workout after losing safety Jonathan Cyprien to a torn ACL.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Titans will work out former Steelers safety Mike Mitchell tomorrow.

The 31-year-old Mitchell was released by the Steelers in March in a cap move, ending a four-year run there. He had also played for the Panthers and Raiders.

The Titans are also hosting former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro, and are reportedly interested in contacting former 49ers safety Eric Reid.

The safety market has been slow for all of them, but Reid’s unemployment is obviously enhanced by his previous decision to kneel during the national anthem, which led to the Bengals stepping away from him earlier this offseason.