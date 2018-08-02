New Madden game scrubs “Colin Kaepernick” from song lyrics

Posted by Mike Florio on August 2, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
EA Sports

The new Madden video game has one very curious omission.

The soundtrack contains the song Big Bank from YG. The lyrics include a variety of words that were scrubbed from the song, including profanities, a racial slur, vague references to sexual activity, and the acronym CBD (a substance containing cannabis).

Also scrubbed from the song was, you guessed it, the name “Colin Kaepernick.”

First spotted (as best we can tell) by the Twitter account with the handle “@jeanclervil,” the tweet has been retweeted by Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab. PFT has confirmed by listening to the song on an advance copy of the game that, indeed, Kaepernick’s name has been removed from the lyrics.

We’ve commenced the process of seeking comment from EA. Whatever the explanation, it’s a very bizarre outcome. With thousands of songs to choose from, why pick one that includes Kaepernick’s name in the lyrics? That would have avoided any and all controversy and backlash that will emerge just as the new edition of the game is going on sale.

However this plays out, it’s got to be one of the biggest unforced errors in the history of video games. That said, the end result honors the decades-old mission statement of EA Sports: If it’s in the game, it’s in the game.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “New Madden game scrubs “Colin Kaepernick” from song lyrics

  11. Would it have anything to do with legality issues? If Kaepernick is no longer part of the union because he is unemployed, would that mean they would have to scrub his name from the song because EA wouldn’t have rights to use his name? I’m just asking because I don’t know but it seems like a possibility to me.

  15. EA Sports was 100% correct in deleting any reference to this clown in their game.
    Is PFT actually complaining that a player who has not been under contract for 2 seasons, should be included in Madden 19?
    If this is the case then surely Florio will demand that Tim Tebow be included as well.

  16. Good point. Why use a song that contains profanities, sexual references, etc for a game primarily played by teenagers? Scrubbing CK from the song is dumb as well. Happy never to have to see or hear from him again but in this instance why not just avoid the matter and pick another song that’s not out of the gutter for kids to listen to?

  17. How is this one of the biggest unforced errors in video games? At best their getting more publicity for the game and at worse you lose a handful of customers stuck on the kaep bandwagon.

  18. It’s officially SJW “scraping the bottom of the barrel to keep the narrative going” time. Embarrassing.

    ….and oh yeah, still awaiting the “smoking gun” from Krappernick’s lawyer.

    Yawn. Next.

  21. “””However this plays out, it’s got to be one of the biggest unforced errors in the history of video games.””” In the history of games…..What? Who cares if Kap has been removed from the song or game ? He is not in the NFL , actually is suing the NFL , is responsible for the biggest black eye on a sport in the history of sports…..all because he he became irrelevant & was a pouting baby looking to remain in the spotlight.

  22. “That would have avoided any and all controversy and backlash that will emerge just as the new edition of the game is going on sale.”

    All I want to know is – What “controversy and backlash”?

    There is only a handful of people that care about CK and most of them aren’t upset by this “omission”.

  23. Not a big deal. Correct in saying it’s weird they chose a song with his name in it.

    But biggest unforced errors in video game history? Not even close.

    The biggest ones would be along these lines.

    If someone wants to buy a PS3, they can go get a 2nd job.
    For someone who wants to play without an internet connection we have the Xbox 360.

    Or Nintendo icing out 3rd party publishers and Sony at around the same time, thus creating the entire Playstation brand (and all the content they would need to make Nintendo virtually irrelevant)

    The fact is, this wouldn’t even be top 1000. Just a curious selection of a song that they indeed scrubbed. Though it makes one wonder if somehow if he got ‘signed’ or whatever they could revert it back to include him? Maybe some idiot at EA wanted to have that option?

  26. However this plays out, it’s got to be one of the biggest unforced errors in the history of video games.
    ——————————————

    You obviously never played E.T. on Atari Mike.

  27. Mike, you probably aren’t as into video games some of the readers who may be younger and grew up with video games. But this is not even close to one of the biggest unforced errors in a video game.

    There are entire games that are unforced errors, usually when they are rushed to coincide with a movie release or other marketing impetus.

    The E.T. video game for example is pretty universally accepted as the worst video game ever made, and is said to have been developed in about five weeks to get it out in time for the Christmas after the movie came out.

    There was a Superman game for N64 that was a similarly unforced error (or, rather, an error forced by marketing) to coincide with a new cartoon. There was a Charlie’s Angels game that probably would have been an error even if it wasn’t rushed for the movie.

    To keep it in the sports world: Shaq Fu. And so on, there are a ton.

    Dropping Kaepernik from the soundtrack is hardly even a blip. More gamers are going to be mad about their favorite player’s speed rating than that. And the hardcore Madden players, which is to say most Madden players, aren’t going to let it stop them from playing.

    I’m glad to bring a little video game history to this comments section. The rest of it unfortunately is probably going to be a crowdsourced sociopolitcal dissertation like all the other Kaepernick posts.

  29. Take a knee, you should be booted in my opinion, however Ray Lewis was on the cover of Madden and getting into the Hall of Fame..he was responsible for murdered.

  34. “However this plays out, it’s got to be one of the biggest unforced errors in the history of video games.”
    ————————————-
    Yes, second only to E.T. for the Atari.

  35. The artist used a racial slur? Did he get fired? Is there a boycott of his music? Was he forced to sell his property? I haven’t heard any outrage over his use of the racial slur yet. I’m sure the SJWs will get to it soon. *eyeroll*

  37. It’s not a CK issue! Jeez, let it go PFT! (Im sure this will be censored as well). It’s a NFLPA issue! The contract with EA Sports is with the NFL and the NFLPA, definitely not with EX-players who sue the NFL.

    Please PFT, let CK, Tim Tebow and Johny Manziel go. They don’t play in the NFL. We read your articles for players news and league news because they are informative about our favorite teams and to us millions of Fantasy Football players. It helps us with our leagues.
    Im ex military and retired law enforcement. I don’t care about CK in ANY way.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!