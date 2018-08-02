Panthers expecting more from Matt Kalil this year

Getty Images

The Panthers signed left tackle Matt Kalil as a free agent in 2017 and watched him get off to a slow start as he recovered from hip surgery while playing in a new offensive system.

Kalil has been healthy this offseason and a new offensive coordinator hasn’t forced him to do the same kind of learning because he’s played for Norv Turner in the past. With those two things off the table, coach Ron Rivera said the Panthers “expect him to improve and be better for us this year.”

Kalil seems to think he’ll fulfill that expectation.

“I think from Week 4 on I started playing better and better, and toward the end of the season I was playing where I want to be,” Kalil said, via the Charlotte Observer. “I think that carried over to [organized team activities] and to camp, and obviously I’m way ahead of the curve of where I started last year.”

The Panthers lost one starting offensive lineman in free agency when Andrew Norwell signed with Jacksonville and right tackle Daryl Williams went down with a knee injury early in camp, so a stronger season from Kalil would be a welcome development up front in Carolina.