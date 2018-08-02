Papa John still believes he’s the best person to be the face of Papa John’s

AP

Papa John’s thought it had gotten rid of Papa John. But Papa John isn’t going away quietly.

In addition to suing the company he founded, John Schnatter has embarked on a media campaign to convince people that he’s the best person to lead the company’s marketing campaigns. In an interview with the Associated Press, Schnatter said that he thinks he can return to radio and television ads as soon as the public understands “the context” of comments that fueled his exit.

“My persona resonates with the consumer because it’s authentic, it’s genuine and it’s the truth,” Schnatter said.

Schnatter, who suddenly looks a lot like a former U.S. president who left office amid controversy, resigned as chairman of the board when report surfaced that he had used a racial slur during a May conference call aimed at helping him rebuild his image after he exited as CEO following a misguided effort to blame the NFL for decreased corporate earnings. He recently sued the company in an effort to obtain information that he thinks will prove that he was in some way the victim.

“Once the public actually grasps what the board and what the management did to cause the problem and the truth gets out, of course I can be back in the ads,” Schnatter said.

Of course he continues to have zero self-awareness, which makes the fact that he built a fast-pizza empire even more impressive, and confusing. His best play at this point would be to quit trying so hard to reclaim that which he squandered. Then, maybe in a year or two (or 10), there would be a path back in to his company.

Or he can just spend his remaining years enjoying life and spending the many millions he has amassed selling cardboard and ketchup from sea to shining sea, and beyond.