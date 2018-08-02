Patriots waive Nate Theaker to make room for Eric Decker

Getty Images

The Patriots waived offensive lineman Nate Theaker on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. New England needed the roster spot for veteran receiver Eric Decker, who signed a one-year deal.

The Patriots moved on from veteran Jordan Matthews after his hamstring injury, and veteran Julian Edelman will serve a four-game suspension to start the season.

Theaker went undrafted out of Wayne State last year and spent time with the Cowboys and Saints before making his way to New England.

He spent some time on the Saints’ practice squad last year.