Pats add Eric Decker on a one-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 2, 2018, 12:33 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots had an opening for a receiver after getting rid of Jordan Matthews, so they brought in a veteran who fits their profile.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal with Eric Decker

Decker worked out for the Patriots earlier this week, and they certainly have the need with several receivers dealing with injuries.

The 31-year-old Decker caught 54 passes for the Titans last year, but was incredibly productive in his first two years with the Jets, catching 154 passes in 2015 and 2016.

Especially with Julian Edelman suspended the first four games of the season, the Patriots can certainly use the depth.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Pats add Eric Decker on a one-year deal

  5. Nobody gets more out of white receivers than the Patriots so it’s probably a great move. They make me think I shouldn’t have given up the game after junior high.

  7. chickenrondelet says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:50 pm
    Nobody gets more out of white receivers than the Patriots so it’s probably a great move. They make me think I shouldn’t have given up the game after junior high.

    ————-

    You can easily spot the actual racists in our society. They are the ones that regardless of the topic seem to always bring up race….

  8. Tammy????? Only games missed to injury was cheap shot to knees. Other games missed to to science denial…Only Eli seems sturdier.

  9. tylawspick6 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:43 pm
    hopefully the pretty boy can come in and stay healthy

    ———————
    Lol, time to stop hating on him huh?

    There will be other guys switching side to take your place.

  13. harrisonhits2 says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:45 pm
    Should be a good pickup as long as he’s got the smarts to learn the playbook.

    ——–

    He doesn’t and he disappears in important games.

  14. I can live with a one year deal….. that is if he’s healthy
    Don’t need a guy with potential that’s nursing some ailment or another……
    I’d rather see them invest time & energy into the younger guys currently on the roster like Devin Lucian……
    Anyways, I hope it works out, Brady needs some dependable receivers that he can trust to be where they are supposed to be!!!
    Go Pats!!!

  15. I wish he would have signed with our team….Not because we needed him but because his wife is a “Hottie”. (When did I become so shallow?)

  18. Was Matthews really hurt? Probably just a ploy so they could clear up roster space to sign Decker! Genius!

  19. nhpats says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:03 pm
    chickenrondelet says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:50 pm
    Nobody gets more out of white receivers than the Patriots so it’s probably a great move. They make me think I shouldn’t have given up the game after junior high.

    ————-

    You can easily spot the actual racists in our society. They are the ones that regardless of the topic seem to always bring up race….

    Yes, and that works in more directions than you might be willing to admit to. Have you called them out lately? You know, the ones who consistently fall one one side of the race discussion?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!