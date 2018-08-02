Pats add Eric Decker on a one-year deal

Getty Images

The Patriots had an opening for a receiver after getting rid of Jordan Matthews, so they brought in a veteran who fits their profile.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal with Eric Decker

Decker worked out for the Patriots earlier this week, and they certainly have the need with several receivers dealing with injuries.

The 31-year-old Decker caught 54 passes for the Titans last year, but was incredibly productive in his first two years with the Jets, catching 154 passes in 2015 and 2016.

Especially with Julian Edelman suspended the first four games of the season, the Patriots can certainly use the depth.