Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss one to two weeks with a thumb injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Coach Todd Bowles told reporters Enunwa has a “sore” hand after the receiver missed his second consecutive practice.

Enunwa sported a wrap around his right hand at practice, per Mehta.

Enunwa missed all of last season after neck surgery last summer. He caught 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns in 2016 before the injury sidelined him.