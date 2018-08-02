Rams COO: Aaron Donald’s side sees his value one way, we see it differently

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 2, 2018, 11:57 AM EDT
Why is Aaron Donald holding out of training camp for the second consecutive season? Because he and the Rams disagree on what kind of contract he deserves.

That’s the word from Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, who said on Mighty 1090 that Donald’s side is asking for more money than the Rams are ready to pay.

“I don’t think they’re unrealistic,” Demoff said of Donald’s representatives. “I think they see their client at a certain point that they value at, we see it at a different point. To me, that doesn’t mean one side is right or wrong. I think that’s the worst thing you can say in negotiations. We don’t agree, but that doesn’t make us right and them wrong. It doesn’t make them right and us wrong. We just don’t agree. And hopefully we can find that magic bullet to go get there and agree.”

That’s the fundamental explanation for any contract dispute: The two sides disagree. The question is whether they’re going to agree any time soon. Last year, Donald’s holdout lasted long enough that he missed Week One. This year there’s been talk that it could go even longer.

5 responses to “Rams COO: Aaron Donald’s side sees his value one way, we see it differently

  2. What Donald and his agents need to consider is that if he asks for too much, and gets it, then he prices himself right off the roster in a few years (see Haynesworth, Albert). The team would not be able to keep him at a salary second to that of the QB.

  3. If they hadn’t over payed for Suh, this wouldn’t be happening. But the Rams over payed for a fine player (as did the Dolphins) but a player than has never played for the Rams, so how do the Rams know what Suh’s true value is? Clearly Donald was a great player that should be getting likely more than Suh is getting…plus they let Quinn go. To the Dolphins, who I am sure did not over pay for Quinn. You did it to yourselves, Rams.

  4. Dlineman are not 100 million dollar players. That’s the problem. It’s happened before and it’s never panned out. A team holding the line on that is in the right, there is nothing to suggest his play with match that value long term.

  5. Of course he thinks his side is ‘right’ and the other side is ‘wrong’. Otherwise what are we doing here?

  6. D-linemen are not $100 million dollar players…..
    ——————————————-

    Apparently you don’t have Aaron Donald playing in your division like we do. Aaron Donald is probably the most talented, disruptive force on the defensive side of the ball in all the NFL today.

    Pay the man. He’s earned it.

