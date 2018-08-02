Rams COO: Aaron Donald’s side sees his value one way, we see it differently

Getty Images

Why is Aaron Donald holding out of training camp for the second consecutive season? Because he and the Rams disagree on what kind of contract he deserves.

That’s the word from Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, who said on Mighty 1090 that Donald’s side is asking for more money than the Rams are ready to pay.

“I don’t think they’re unrealistic,” Demoff said of Donald’s representatives. “I think they see their client at a certain point that they value at, we see it at a different point. To me, that doesn’t mean one side is right or wrong. I think that’s the worst thing you can say in negotiations. We don’t agree, but that doesn’t make us right and them wrong. It doesn’t make them right and us wrong. We just don’t agree. And hopefully we can find that magic bullet to go get there and agree.”

That’s the fundamental explanation for any contract dispute: The two sides disagree. The question is whether they’re going to agree any time soon. Last year, Donald’s holdout lasted long enough that he missed Week One. This year there’s been talk that it could go even longer.