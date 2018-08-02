Report: Marshall Faulk expected to leave NFL Network

Getty Images

After former employee Jami Cantor filed a harassment lawsuit against NFL Network last year, the network suspended Marshall Faulk because he was one of her alleged harassers.

Now it appears Faulk will be done at the network altogether. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Faulk’s representatives are working to finalize contract language on his departure. One clause that’s expected to be included would bar either side from filing suit against the other.

NFL Network also suspended Heath Evans and Ike Taylor last year. Taylor has already left the network and Marchand reports that Evans is expected to join Faulk on his way out this year. Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis and producer Eric Weinberger were also named in the lawsuit and had already left NFL Network. They were all fired by their new employers after the allegations in the lawsuit became known.

Another harassment lawsuit was filed against NFL Network by Erin McParland last month. Davis and Michael Irvin were among those accused of inappropriate conduct in that suit.