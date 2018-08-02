Steelers sign Bucky Hodges and Kyle Meadows

Getty Images

The Steelers tweaked their roster on Thursday by adding two players and saying goodbye to a couple of others.

Tight end Bucky Hodges and offensive tackle Kyle Meadows are in while linebacker Darnell Leslie and tight end Ryan Malleck are headed to the waiver wire. Malleck will carry an injury designation with him.

Hodges was a sixth-round pick by the Vikings last year, but landed on injured reserve before being released in September. He had a stint on the Panthers practice squad and spent a few months with the Jets this offseason before being release last week.

Meadows went undrafted this year after finishing his college career at the University of Kentucky.