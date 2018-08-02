Texans DL coach: Jadeveon Clowney “very limited,” but looks great

Getty Images

Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney avoid a stay on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp, but the team hasn’t moved him up to a full workload after arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason.

The limited practice schedule hasn’t stopped Clowney from making a positive impression, however. Defensive line coach Anthony Weaver said Clowney has looked good doing what the team has allowed him to do thus far.

“He’s been very limited in terms of what he’s done on the field, but he looks great,” Weaver said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He looks great, and I know that’s the plan to get him as physically strong as we can just so hopefully we can avoid some of those injuries he’s had in the past that have nagged him throughout the season. So, I’m excited. He’s in good spirits and when he’s in good spirits, I’m in good spirits.”

The Texans are reportedly planning to let the year play out before making a serious play to re-sign Clowney and his injury history since entering the league is something they’ll have to seriously consider while making plans on that front. He played 16 games for the first time last season, but the knee surgery has served as a reminder of how much time he’s missed in his four seasons.