Thursday morning one-liners

The Bills got their chances to hear from NFL officials on rules changes.

Dolphins WR Albert Wilson‘s incredible journey to the NFL is an inspiration.

Patriots CB Eric Rowe is ready to take over one of the starting spots.

Jets DL Steve McLendon tore into teammates during a lackluster practice.

All eyes will be on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson during tonight’s debut.

The Bengals have made some progress with their red zone offense.

Browns CB T.J. Carrie was inspired by LeBron James’ school in Akron.

Steelers S Morgan Burnett is trying to remain patient despite missing time.

Texans WR Will Fuller is showing some versatility.

The Colts think a physical camp is what they need.

Jaguars rookie WR D.J. Chark is making a good first impression.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota is building trust with his WRs.

Broncos TE Troy Fumagalli is working his way back into the competition.

Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt was unsure about his own future this offseason.

The Chargers have an intriguing competition at safety.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden is testing young players.

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory is still being eased back into football.

Giants RB Wayne Gallman is ready for whatever role is available to him (hint: it will be smaller).

Eagles WR Shelton Gibson is in the concussion protocol.

Washington QB Alex Smith got to show off his deep ball skills.

There’s a shadow over Bears coach Matt Nagy’s debut.

Lions CB Darius Slay was fine after an injury scare.

The Packers are forced to adjust after losing LB Jake Ryan to a torn ACL.

Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell feels like he’s ready to break out this year.

Falcons DE Vic Beasley is feeling comfortable at his new/old position.

The Panthers secondary is rallying around injured CB Ross Cockrell.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara has a slick new ride.

Buccaneers rookie G Alex Cappa got a look with the starters.

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is dreaming about the Hall of Fame.

The Rams are still looking at options for suspended RG Jamon Brown.

49ers rookie WR Dante Pettis is offering some highlights.

