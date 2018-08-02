Titans will reach out to Eric Reid

AP

Kenny Vaccaro is set to visit with the Titans and he may not be the only veteran safety heading to Nashville in the wake of Johnathan Cyprien‘s ACL tear.

Shortly after announcing the news about Cyprien’s injury, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said, via Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, that the team will contact former 49er Eric Reid‘s agent about coming in for a visit as they explore options to bolster the safety position.

Reid met with the Bengals earlier this offseason and their conversations reportedly included discussion about whether Reid would continue kneeling during the playing of the national anthem this year. Reid later filed a collusion grievance similar to the one his former 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick filed against the league.

In addition to Vaccaro and Reid, Tyvon Branch and Mike Mitchell are also on the veteran safety market at the moment.