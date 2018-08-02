Trevor Williams avoids high-ankle sprain, will play in preseason

Getty Images

The Chargers received good news on cornerback Trevor Williams. He avoided a high-ankle sprain, according to Jack Wang of the Southern California News Group.

Williams will play in the preseason at some point, per Wang, but the Chargers have no reason to rush him back.

Williams, 24, was injured Tuesday when he got his feet tangled with receiver Mike Williams. Trainers helped Trevor Williams off the field, and he was on crutches, with a walking boot on his left foot when he departed the locker room.

The Chargers were due some good news, having already lost tight end Hunter Henry (ACL), tight end Austin Roberts (ACL) and cornerback Jason Verrett (Achilles) for the season.

Williams’ absence will give Michael Davis, Jeff Richards and undrafted rookie Tony Brown more reps.