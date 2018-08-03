All NFLN on-air analysts named in sexual harassment suits are gone, except one

Posted by Mike Florio on August 3, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
Getty Images

The two sexual harassment lawsuits filed against NFL Network make accusations of inappropriate conduct against multiple on-air analysts. A recent New York Post headline suggests that none of the persons accused in the lawsuits will be returning to work. The headline-writer overlooked one on-air analyst.

Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin was specifically named in the lawsuit recently filed by Erin McParland against the NFL and former NFLN analyst Eric Davis. Irvin has neither been suspended nor fired. An NFL Network spokesperson did not respond to a July 25 email message from PFT seeking comment on Irvin’s status.

Every other on-air analyst mentioned in the two lawsuits no longer works for NFL Network. As Marchand reported, Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk and former NFL fullback Heath Evans are finalizing severance agreements. Neither has been on the air since Jami Cantor’s amended complaint against the NFL accused them of misconduct. (Ike Taylor also was suspended; PFT reported several months ago that his employment has ended.)

Allegations also have been made against Davis, Donovan McNabb, and Warren Sapp. All three were gone before their names arose in the Cantor lawsuit.

Last September, Deadspin.com reported that the NFL is investigating Irvin in connection with a sexual assault allegation that resulted in no criminal charges being filed against him. Under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, action can be taken in the absence of prosecution.

40 responses to “All NFLN on-air analysts named in sexual harassment suits are gone, except one

  The pre Super Bowl interview during a media session with Ertz and his wife, where he had his arm around her, touching her hair, and basically couldn't keep his hands off of her, was about as unprofessional as it gets.

  3. Check out the interview he did with Ertz and his wife during media week leading up to the Super Bowl. About as unprofessional as it gets.

  11. 700levelvet says:
    August 3, 2018 at 11:29 am
    The pre Super Bowl interview during a media session with Ertz and his wife, where he had his arm around her, touching her hair, and basically couldn’t keep his hands off of her, was about as unprofessional as it gets
    ———-

    Haa I remember that. I think Irvin ended his interview by telling him that he has a very beautiful wife or something along those lines. That wouldn’t have been so bad if he hadn’t basically been trying to hump her leg the whole interview.

  20. I’m forced to wonder, who will do all the work once all the men have been fired from every job on earth?

    This maybe a reach, since different networks, but can terry bradshaw &/or chris collinsworth get invited into the investigation…pretty please?

  The fact squinty, smirky, creepy Faulk is off my tv screen, is like a dream.

  Says the guy who asked a Colts fan about KKK rallies yesterday……
    =====

    Says the guy who asked a Colts fan about KKK rallies yesterday…….

  No worries…If Irvin isn't let go for this particular misdeed, he will surely do something in the future to get fired, since his pattern seems to be that he never learns from his mistakes.

  38. The NFL network, when not showing games, sucks as ESPN does.
    Never watch it.
    Ignorant abut football females, ask questions of ex players.
    ROFLMAO

