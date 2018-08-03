All NFLN on-air analysts named in sexual harassment suits are gone, except one

Getty Images

The two sexual harassment lawsuits filed against NFL Network make accusations of inappropriate conduct against multiple on-air analysts. A recent New York Post headline suggests that none of the persons accused in the lawsuits will be returning to work. The headline-writer overlooked one on-air analyst.

Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin was specifically named in the lawsuit recently filed by Erin McParland against the NFL and former NFLN analyst Eric Davis. Irvin has neither been suspended nor fired. An NFL Network spokesperson did not respond to a July 25 email message from PFT seeking comment on Irvin’s status.

Every other on-air analyst mentioned in the two lawsuits no longer works for NFL Network. As Marchand reported, Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk and former NFL fullback Heath Evans are finalizing severance agreements. Neither has been on the air since Jami Cantor’s amended complaint against the NFL accused them of misconduct. (Ike Taylor also was suspended; PFT reported several months ago that his employment has ended.)

Allegations also have been made against Davis, Donovan McNabb, and Warren Sapp. All three were gone before their names arose in the Cantor lawsuit.

Last September, Deadspin.com reported that the NFL is investigating Irvin in connection with a sexual assault allegation that resulted in no criminal charges being filed against him. Under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, action can be taken in the absence of prosecution.