Andrew Luck says arm feels “stronger and stronger”

Returning to the football field after missing the entire 2017 season with a right shoulder injury hasn’t been entirely hiccup-free for Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, but he’s pleased with how the first week-plus of training camp has unfolded.

Luck said he still has “a few head-scratching moments” in practice, but that he’s grown more comfortable with every passing day. A big part of that increased comfort level has to do with the fact that his arm is showing no signs of the trouble that shut him down last year.

“My arm continues to feel stronger and stronger,” Luck said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I’ll get tired and I’ll recover and I’ll bounce back, and I feel like I’m on a great plan. It’s been a lot of fun so far.”

Next week’s schedule includes a preseason game against the Seahawks and Luck is set to play in it. That will be his first game and his first time facing a defense trying to hit him since the end of the 2016 season, which is one of several hurdles still in front of the quarterback. Luck declared himself “excited for those hurdles” on Friday and that’s likely a common feeling in Indianapolis these days.