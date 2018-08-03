Andrew Sendejo on “Make Football Violent Again” hat: It’s a good message

Getty Images

The NFL’s adoption of new rules governing the use of the helmet has led to responses from around the football world ranging from uncertainty about how they’ll be enforced to critiques that the league is taking too much physicality out of the game.

Count Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo in that latter category. Sendejo was spotted wearing a hat that reads “Make Football Violent Again” at Vikings camp on Friday and confirmed that he thinks the league is moving in the wrong direction.

“I got it from a buddy. He used to play here,” Sendejo said, via the Pioneer Press. “So, I just wear it. It fits good and it’s black. I like it. It’s got a good message. … I’ve been wearing this for a while, but I guess it applies more now.”

Sendejo isn’t just against the new rules. He was suspended for one game last year due to a hit on then-Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace and said Friday that he still disagrees with that decision.