Andrew Sendejo on “Make Football Violent Again” hat: It’s a good message

Posted by Josh Alper on August 3, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
The NFL’s adoption of new rules governing the use of the helmet has led to responses from around the football world ranging from uncertainty about how they’ll be enforced to critiques that the league is taking too much physicality out of the game.

Count Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo in that latter category. Sendejo was spotted wearing a hat that reads “Make Football Violent Again” at Vikings camp on Friday and confirmed that he thinks the league is moving in the wrong direction.

“I got it from a buddy. He used to play here,” Sendejo said, via the Pioneer Press. “So, I just wear it. It fits good and it’s black. I like it. It’s got a good message. … I’ve been wearing this for a while, but I guess it applies more now.”

Sendejo isn’t just against the new rules. He was suspended for one game last year due to a hit on then-Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace and said Friday that he still disagrees with that decision.

  4. It is no coincidence that the new flag league starts up about the same time the NFL begins to modify it’s rules in the name of safety. There is too much money being made in the NFL that could end up being paid out in lawsuits due to concussions etc. The flag league gets you used to watching it and hopefully liking it. The NFL tapers back it’s violent nature to a market that is getting used to watching flag ball “on the side”. BTW: No one seems to be complaining about the violent nature of MMA. Football is under attack!

  5. The NFL should do a survey of fans and ask if they like pro football the way it was played in the 70’s & 80’s (violent and mean) or the wussified way it has been played since the 90’s.
    Methinks that people enjoyed the violence.
    If people wanted a non-violent game they’d watch golf or soccer, both of which are absolutely boring.
    I’d wear this hat proudly.

  6. I think we all know how this ends: with him doing interviews 10 years later about the dangers of football head injuries.

  7. pkrlvr says:
    August 3, 2018 at 2:48 pm
    Figures a dirty player on a dirty team would feel that way…

    So are you doing Rogers whining for him now. You cheese heads need to get over it. Barrs hit on wussy boy was clean last year and would be clean this year. Based on what the officials meeting with NFL teams said it would be clean. A QB outside the pocket is fair game, unless he resets himself before throwing the ball. This comes right from Pete Morelli an NFL official. I know it has to be terribly hard for cheeseheads to watch the hit again, but suck it up and do it, it is obvious Rogers did not reset, he actually jumped while throwing

  8. “The NFL should do a survey of fans and ask if they like pro football the way it was played in the 70’s & 80’s (violent and mean) or the wussified way it has been played since the 90’s.”

    Even though about 2004-2005 defenses were still allowed to play and hit tough. We can all thank Bill Polian for the initial wussification of the sport.

  9. cajunaise says:
    m
    I think we all know how this ends: with him doing interviews 10 years later about the dangers of football head injuries.
    ==============================================================
    I’m guessing he already suffers from a brain injury. Its tough to tell since he is also a Viking, they just talk and think differently in that area of the country.

  11. People just don’t get it. They’re constantly bashing the NFL for these rule changes (I agree, they’re ruining the game), but no one understands why. They have to because of the lawsuit. If you want someone to blame, blame the lawyers. I’m sure the NFL doesn’t want this mess either.

