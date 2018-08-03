Aqib Talib ready to go to work against Michael Crabtree in joint practice

Getty Images

When the Broncos played the Raiders last season, Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree got into a fight that resulted in both players being ejected and suspended. Now Talib is with the Rams and Crabtree is with the Ravens, and the teams will meet for joint practices next week. Is that a recipe for a brawl?

Not according to Talib, who says he’ll be all business when he sees Crabtree.

“Just going out there to get some work,” Talib said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Just going to play football.”

Rams coach Sean McVay said he and Ravens coach John Harbaugh are on the same page, and they’re not going to tolerate fights.

“We can’t afford to get anybody injured for unnecessary scuffles, different things like that,” McVay said. “If we don’t follow the rules, we won’t be able to participate.”

We’ll see if Talib and Crabtree can abide by that next week.