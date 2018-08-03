Bears link arms, everyone stands for first national anthem of season

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 3, 2018, 8:04 AM EDT
Getty Images

There was plenty of drama in last night’s preseason opener regarding the NFL’s new helmet rule.

Blessedly, there was none regarding the national anthem, for which the league still doesn’t have an official policy.

Via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, Bears players stood with their arms linked (as they did last year) and all the Ravens players stood for the anthem prior to the Hall of Fame Game.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said before the game the team was still discussing how they’d handle it over the course of the season, but  “whatever we do, we’re going to do it together.”

The NFL initially ruled in May that any player on the field must stand for the anthem, allowing them to stay in the locker room if they chose. That was tabled, as the league finally decided to invite players into the discussion. The league has asked owners to not talk about it, though Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he expected players to stand at the risk of their jobs.

Bears linebacker Sam Acho, the team’s NFLPA representative, said the Bears have had good discussions about how to handle the anthem, careful to listen to those with differing perspectives.

“It’s really, really hard,” Acho said. “And it can be confusing at times on how do you find an answer. How do you get a solution? Because not everyone has the same beliefs. Not everyone has the same experiences. Not everyone has the same skin color. Not everyone has the same religious background. Not everyone has the same sexual orientation. We come from so many different backgrounds and experiences, so it’s going to be hard to figure out one solution that fits everyone.

“But the great thing about a team is when you do something for your brothers, you’re doing it for yourself. And so even if you don’t believe wholeheartedly in some issue, you believe in your teammates. So you do it for your teammates.”

And for a night at least, the Bears and Ravens managed to maintain a unified front.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Bears link arms, everyone stands for first national anthem of season

  2. STOP ALREADY…… this is an issue because YOU, THE MEDIA, want to keep focus on it!!!

  3. “Not everyone has the same sexual orientation.”

    It was a throwaway comment, but one I firmly believe: NFL players dont care about a teammate’s orientation, they care about his production.

  4. Finally everyone was standing, and that’s how it should be. Keep it up during the season. The majority of fans want this. thank you.

  5. Did you guys want to maybe stop with the politics and false made up protest trash and cover actual football?

    How many interceptions did Cutler have last night?

  6. Now it is time for the Anthem Police to complain about the Bears linking arms and not standing with their hand over their hearts “singing” the National Anthem. And has the demented and senile complainer in chef Don JT Rump learned the words yet? Insults aside, team unity has not been the problem. It seems to be changes in rules and procedures that used to be few and far between from season to season (for example remember the EMPHASIS on PASS INTERFERENCE one year, that drew complaints until about week 3 of the season?) Now, it is 24×7 365 days a year NFL commish, owners and officials commenting and changing rules and interpreting rules… and it used to be the change would be noticed and then forgotten by week three. Now, it is constant, which makes football NOT FOOTBALL but more Kim K West reality type uselessness.

  7. Thank god this is a news story, I wasn’t going to be able to sleep without knowing if millionaire athletes were standing for the national anthem.

  8. If you are an American and you don’t know how to handle the anthem, there is something wrong with you. The kneeling last year was to “raise awareness”. We are all aware. So no need to raise awareness. Continuing to take a knee is no longer raising awareness, it is now disrespect for the sake of disrespecting. Those in the stands that sit “because of the racist lyrics in the third verse”, you are even dumber. The song may have many verses, but “the national anthem” does not include that verse. They are separate, and if you can’t separate the two, and can’t see the difference, again, something is wrong with you

  9. kissbillsrings says:
    August 3, 2018 at 8:14 am
    STOP ALREADY…… this is an issue because YOU, THE MEDIA, want to keep focus on it!!!

    Is that you Donald Trump? Is it a rigged witch hunt?

  10. 2ndstringqbshredsPatriots(Patricia) says:
    August 3, 2018 at 8:30 am
    Did you guys want to maybe stop with the politics and false made up protest trash and cover actual football?

    How many interceptions did Cutler have last night?

    —————————
    Actually none, it was a good night for him.

  12. The Bears found a way to demonstrate that does not piss off the knee jerk reaction crowd. Good for them. I hope they continue to do it as a way of making the point that we Americans need to be unified regardless of race, creed, or anything else. Sports is a great way of integrate, many of my friends on my teams of my youth looked different than I do, didn’t matter, they wore the same jersey and that did. Choices matter.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!