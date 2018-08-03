Broncos sign Bryce Bobo, waive Kenny Bell

Getty Images

The Broncos went local with their latest addition to the receiving corps.

The team announced the signing of Bryce Bobo on Friday. Bobo played his college ball at the University of Colorado before going undrafted this April.

Bobo had 62 catches for 693 yards and five touchdowns for the Buffaloes last season.

Wide receiver Kenny Bell was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move. Bell, who was a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2015, missed time in the spring and summer due to a hamstring injury. He has never played in a regular season game.

Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders top the receiver depth chart in Denver. Rookie Courtland Sutton has gotten strong reviews for his early camp work and may be ticketed for the No. 3 spot as a result.