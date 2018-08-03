Bryan Bulaga cleared to practice

Getty Images

When the Packers placed right tackle Bryan Bulaga on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, word was that he’d be ready for the regular season.

Bulaga’s gotten the green light for football work well ahead of that date, however. The Packers announced on Friday that Bulaga has been cleared to practice and will be activated from the PUP list in time to have limited participation in Friday’s practice.

“I know he’s excited about the news he got this morning from Dr. McKenzie,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said.

Bulaga tore his ACL last November, so there was some question about whether he’d make it back in time to start the season. Barring any issues once he is back on the field, that question appears to be answered in a positive fashion for Bulaga and the Packers.

Linebacker Nick Perry is the only Packers player still on the PUP list.