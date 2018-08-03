Colts activate Jeremy Vujnovich from PUP list

Getty Images

The Colts opened the season with several offensive linemen on either the physically unable to perform or non-football injury lists, but they’ve all been cleared for action as of Friday morning.

The final player left on the PUP list was guard Jeremy Vujnovich, but the team announced that he has been returned to the active roster. Vujnovich is now eligible to start practicing with the team.

Vujnovich started all 16 games at left guard for the Colts last season, but the fact that the team added guards Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith in the first two rounds of the draft makes for a pretty good review of how well he handled the job.

Vujnovich will likely be looking for work as a reserve this time around. There’s one less competitor for that role with Jack Mewhort announcing his retirement this week.