Deone Bucannon getting MRI on knee

Cardinals linebacker Deone Bucannon did not practice on Friday as he goes to get a test on a knee injury.

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said that Bucannon hyperextended his knee during Thursday’s practice and will go for an MRI to assess the damage. The feeling around the team was that Bucannon avoided a serious injury.

“He’s fine. He’s a tough player and I’m not worried about him,” defensive coordinator Al Holcomb said, via the Arizona Republic. “He’s fine.”

The fact that he’s getting an MRI suggests that not everyone is entirely convinced that Holcomb’s read is correct.

Bucannon, a 2014 first-round pick, is set to call the defensive plays for the Arizona defense in the final year of his rookie contract.