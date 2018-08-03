Derwin James on robbery: “I wouldn’t wish that upon anybody”

AP

Chargers first-rounder Derwin James finally made it to the practice field Thursday, after missing the first four days of camp with a hamstring injury. But after what he went through off the field in June, he’s glad to be here at all.

Via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, the rookie safety confirmed reports that he was robbed at gunpoint on June 23, with thieves getting away with a gold chain and his Rolex, after slashing three of his tires so he couldn’t give chase.

“I wouldn’t wish that upon anybody,” James said about the incident. “It happened. It was just one of those things that you never expect to happen to you, but it happened, and I’m just happy to be out here playing football.”

James wasn’t harmed during the robbery, and he made the team aware of what happened immediately.

He was activated from the non-football injury list yesterday.