Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz isn’t going backwards

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week that he doesn’t need to see quarterback Carson Wentz in 11-on-11 work right now because he saw enough of it in the first days of training camp.

That didn’t change on Friday. Wentz was out for the 11-on-11 work, but did individual work because Pederson said that’s the kind of “controlled” environment they want him in right now. Pederson said there were “no setbacks” involving Wentz’s knee that led to the change in his workload and took issue with a question characterizing Wentz as moving backwards.

“What you see out here is considered backwards,” Pederson said in comments distributed by the team. “What we see in the building and what he does with our strength and conditioning staff is still progressive. It doesn’t have to be every snap, every football situation for him to go forward. You know what I mean? What you see out here is only one small sort of tidbit of what he’s doing collectively inside this building too.”

Pederson said he’s not worried about Wentz’s rustiness and cited Nick Foles coming off the bench late in the season as an example of a quarterback staying prepared even if he isn’t leading the offense in practice. For now, Foles is the one doing that and that means questions about Wentz’s timeline will remain a regular part of Pederson’s media availabilities.