Dylan Donahue expects Montana DUI case settled in next 2-3 days

Getty Images

New York Jets linebacker pleaded guilty on Wednesday to DWI chargers for a wrong way accident in the Lincoln Tunnel from February.

According to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press, Donahue expects his outstanding DUI case in Montana from last May to be resolved in the coming 2-3 days as well.

Donahue has a hearing scheduled in that case for August 9.

“Well, since the incident, I haven’t had a drop of alcohol,” said Donahue, who entered a 30-day treatment program in Jacksonville after the Lincoln Tunnel incident. “And I’ve encouraged my teammates that do have any issues with that subject, too. I like to help everyone out. It’s definitely changed my perspective on a lot of things.”

Donahue was arrested in Billings nine days after he was drafted by the Jets in May 2017. His blood alcohol content was tested at 0.137 with the legal limit being 0.08.

Donahue would almost certainly face discipline from the NFL as well for the pair of incidents.