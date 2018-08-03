For Robert Griffin III, last night’s game was “emotional”

AP

He’s not the starter, and not even the backup most people wanted to see.

But for Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, last night’s preseason opener was still a special time for him.

Griffin was out of the league last year, and hadn’t played in a game since Jan. 1, 2017 with the Browns. He started for the Ravens and completed 7-of-11 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown, with an interception that went through the hands of Breshad Perriman.

“People don’t understand that once you’re out of the league for a year, it’s really hard to get back in, especially if you’re a quarterback and a high-draft pick. It’s just really hard to do,” Griffin said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “[Thursday] was an emotional day for me, just coming back out here. I know it’s the preseason, it’s the Hall of Fame Game, but to have an opportunity to come back out here and play football is something that I really cherish. . . .

“You know a lot of hard work went in to it. When you’re out of football for a year sometimes things come in to question and sometimes doubt can start to seep in and luckily I had the right people around me and that never happened and I was about to continue to push through and that’s why I’m here today. I thank them a lot.”

Of course, such chances should be treated as precious, since the Ravens haven’t kept three quarterbacks since 2009. And with Joe Flacco and first-rounder Lamar Jackson good bets to make the 53-man roster, Griffin is no lock.