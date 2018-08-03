FOX extends Joe Buck’s contract as lead NFL voice for three more years

Getty Images

Joe Buck will remain the top play-by-play announcer for the NFL on FOX for at least three more years.

Buck and FOX have agreed to a three-year contract extension, he told the New York Post. Although Buck seems to know that news will not sit well with some of his vocal social media critics, he said he’s learned to ignore that noise.

“I think social media, on some level, is having less and less of an effect,” Buck said. “And it has less and less relevance. It is like going to the complaint box at Macy’s and you are looking for compliments. They don’t come. They are not in there. There is no real balance. The only social media I’m worried about is [Fox Sports president] Eric Shanks’ Twitter account and if he starts ripping me then I have a problem.”

Buck will continue working with Troy Aikman, both for FOX’s top Sunday afternoon games and on Thursday nights. Buck also calls the World Series and golf for FOX.