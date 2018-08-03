Friday morning one-liners

AP

The Bills have plans to expand their training facility.

Dolphins CB Xavier Rhodes had a productive day on Thursday.

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower and G Shaq Mason were frequent practitioners of hot yoga this offseason.

Will CB Derrick Jones earn a spot with the Jets?

Taking stock of the Ravens after Thursday’s game.

Brandon LaFell‘s release was met with surprise by other Bengals players.

TE Darren Fells is the veteran member of the Browns’ position group.

The Steelers will have a night practice on Friday.

The Texans believe they’ve seen improvement from CB Kevin Johnson.

Does it matter who starts at running back for the Colts?

A Madden simulation predicts big things for the Jaguars.

Titans WR Rishard Matthews got some on-field work in before Thursday’s practice.

A review of the first week of Broncos training camp.

G Cam Erving has gotten a second chance with the Chiefs.

Checking in on the Chargers’ backup quarterback competition.

CB Daryl Worley is trying to master the Raiders defensive system.

S Kavon Frazier is back on the practice field for the Cowboys.

Giants CB Eli Apple went to Ohio State and called the current turmoil at the school a “crazy, unfortunate situation.”

WR Bryce Treggs was cleared for Eagles practice.

Washington LB Preston Smith is aiming for increased consistency.

The Bears kept things bland on Thursday night.

Lions LB Devon Kennard is looking forward to practicing with the Giants.

LB Kyler Fackrell hopes to give the Packers pass rush a boost.

Vikings S Harrison Smith likes how he feels after focusing on explosiveness this offseason.

WR Julio Jones is feeling healthy at Falcons camp.

CB Ross Cockrell‘s knee injury took away his chance to play for his hometown Panthers.

WR Brandon Tate is angling for a Saints roster spot.

The Buccaneers don’t have kicker drama to deal with this summer.

The Cardinals focused on red zone work Thursday.

Rams TE Gerald Everett missed a day of practice after getting hurt on Wednesday.

LB Fred Warner wasn’t supposed to make contact during 49ers practice, but he did anyway.

G J.R. Sweezy is happy to be back with the Seahawks.