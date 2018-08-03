Giants cornerback Sam Beal having shoulder surgery today

Getty Images

The Giants spent their 2019 third-rounder to land cornerback Sam Beal now, and he should be ready to contribute by then.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Beal will have surgery today to repair the dislocated shoulder, which ended his rookie season before it was able to get underway.

While not having him this year was obviously a disappointment for the Giants, getting the work done now should have him ready for the offseason work next spring.

The cornerback from Western Michigan has the potential to become a solid player, after leaving school when he was ruled academically ineligible.