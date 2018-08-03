Happy birthday, Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on August 3, 2018, 8:14 AM EDT
AP

Tom Brady has survived yet another trip around the sun.

He’s 41 as of today, a rare starting quarterback still functioning at a high level a year into his fifth decade, and still (supposedly) determined to play until he’s 45.

Whether he means it remains to be seen. For the past few years, I’ve believed that Brady simply wants to never have a Jeter-style farewell season, for a variety of reasons. Brady instead wants to be done when he’s done, with no advance warning or notice. Saying he intends to play longer than he actually plays would be the only practical way to pull it off.

Some think that he’ll walk away with one more Super Bowl win. Others think he’s got two years left, Super Bowl win or not. Both positions assume that he’ll ultimately be able to walk away on his own terms.

As a league source pointed out a year or so ago, the thing to watch with Brady isn’t his arm but his legs. Although when he decides to go vertical he looks like he’s chasing a kid who just stole his skis, Brady continues to have the ability to adroitly and effectively move and slide in the pocket, avoiding pressure and ducking big hits. The moment he can’t do that is the moment his performance begins to crumble, with every game becoming like one of those rare games when the defensive line gets to Brady early and often enough to make him look mortal.

He definitely is mortal. And he definitely won’t continue to play football indefnitely. I think.

Either way, happy birthday.

21 responses to “Happy birthday, Tom Brady

  2. See that NFL, nobody else gets Happy Birthday wishes from Florio. Dont be jelly Ben, Dak, Aaron, Eli or Andy, DeShaun, and Jimmy.

  3. Happy B-Day TB12….. Been an honor to watch you become the G.O.A.T.!!!!!
    Hope you get 2-3 more rings before you hang up the cleats
    Go Pats

  4. Can we get a side by side pic of Brady at 41 vs Ken Stabler at 41? It’s pretty amazing.

  7. chieftaindawg says:
    August 3, 2018 at 8:23 am
    See that NFL, nobody else gets Happy Birthday wishes from Florio. Dont be jelly Ben, Dak, Aaron, Eli or Andy, DeShaun, and Jimmy.

    ———————
    When they are starting another season at the top of the NFL at 41 years old their birthdays will have just as much significance as this one.

  16. 505yds in the SB against a pretty good D – smashing the 466yd record (which was also his). Apart from the ever-present risk of major injury, he prob could play past 45 (Warren Moon played well til 44, and Brady is much better). His longer passes might begin to look a tad feathery at times over the next few years, but the west-coast offense is more short pass anyway. He rarely runs, and gets rid of the ball uber-quick. And his pocket awareness, ability to read defenses and his leadership will only get better (if that were possible). That said, one more SB ring will prob see him retire. Happy Birthday kid.

  18. Coffeehog says:
    August 3, 2018 at 8:29 am
    chieftaindawg says:
    August 3, 2018 at 8:23 am
    See that NFL, nobody else gets Happy Birthday wishes from Florio. Dont be jelly Ben, Dak, Aaron, Eli or Andy, DeShaun, and Jimmy.

    ———————
    When they are starting another season at the top of the NFL at 41 years old their birthdays will have just as much significance as this one.
    ————————
    Perfectly answered. Well done. 🙂

  20. “I hope he has enough psi to blow out those candles.”

    Its a shame so many people are so poorly educated they failed 5th grade science. Its also a shame that people who generally don’t believe a single thing Goodell says choose to believe his 56 documented lies of framegate.

  21. stucats says:
    August 3, 2018 at 8:36 am
    The Patriots will smell like a dirty goat this year. BTW, i heard Tommy is getting a new cell phone for his b-day.

    longtimefanh8tr says:
    August 3, 2018 at 8:38 am
    I hope he has enough psi to blow out those candles.

    315judman says:
    August 3, 2018 at 8:44 am
    Has he responded to these birthday wishes by destroying his birth certificate?

    Again

    Can you say “trying too hard “

