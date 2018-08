Getty Images

The Jaguars added some veteran depth to their talented defensive line.

According to a tweet from his agent, the Jaguars have signed defensive tackle Sealver Siliga.

The 28-year-old Siliga played in eight games for the Buccaneers last season.

He has also spent time with the Seahawks, Patriots (for whom he started in the Super Bowl), Broncos, and 49ers.