Jets LB Dylan Donahue pleads guilty to DUI in Montana

Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue entered his second guilty plea of the week on Friday.

This plea came in Billings, Montana and settled charges stemming from a May 2017 arrest. Donahue hit an abandoned vehicle and flipped his car while driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.137.

The Billings Gazette reports that Donahue received a three-month suspended sentence, which city prosecutor Teague Westrope said was recommended because Donahue went to a substance abuse treatment facilty for a month earlier this year.

Donahue pled guilty to driving while intoxicated in New Jersey on Wednesday to resolve a February incident that saw him arrested after he crashed into a bus while driving the wrong way through the Lincoln Tunnel.

The NFL has yet to issue any discipline to Donahue, but a suspension will likely come his way with both cases now resolved.