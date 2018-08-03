Jets sign Kendall Reyes

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Kendall Reyes last played in an NFL game during the 2016 season, but he’ll have a chance to change that if he does well in Jets camp.

The Jets announced on Friday that Reyes has signed a contract with the club. Defensive lineman Shaneil Jenkins was waived/injured in a corresponding move.

Reyes was a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2012 and he was a starter for most of his three seasons with the team. He signed with Washington as a free agent in 2016, but was released in October and spent the rest of the season with the Chiefs.

Reyes has 146 tackles, 14.5 sacks and an interception in 76 career games.