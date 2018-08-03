Johnny Manziel makes his CFL debut, promptly throws an interception

AP

Johnny Manziel has finally taken the field in the Canadian Football League, but he’s not off to a good start.

The first time Manziel dropped back to pass, he threw into coverage and was easily intercepted by linebacker Larry Dean. It was a terrible decision and hard to understand what he was looking at that made him throw.

Perhaps Manziel, who was recently traded from Hamilton to Montreal, just doesn’t know the offensive playbook yet. But there’s no play in football on which a quarterback is supposed to throw it directly to the defense, which is what Manziel did.

Manziel’s current team, the Montreal Alouettes, is trailing his former team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 14-0 in the first quarter.