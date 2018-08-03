Johnny Manziel’s first half of CFL action is a complete disaster

AP

Johnny Manziel is in the midst of his first start in the Canadian Football League. It is not going well.

Manziel has thrown four interceptions in the first half, and his Montreal Alouettes are trailing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 38-3.

Although Manziel has shown some of the good mobility and capable arm that made him a star at Texas A&M, he has also made a couple of truly boneheaded throws, the kinds of throws that no quarterback at any level of football should make. Yes, Manziel hasn’t had much time to learn Montreal’s playbook, having recently been traded to Montreal from Hamilton, but even if he doesn’t know all the plays, he should know not to throw the ball directly into an opposing player’s hands.

Manziel is committed to the CFL for two years, and one half of football is far too soon to make any real judgments about what kind of player he’s going to be. But this has been an ugly half of football.