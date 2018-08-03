Lamar Jackson had his moments, but is no threat to Joe Flacco yet

Getty Images

Anyone who hoped Ravens first-round pick Lamar Jackson would unseat Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback saw a disappointing performance in Thursday night’s preseason debut.

Although Jackson made some nice throws, including a touchdown to fellow first-round rookie Hayden Hurst, he finished completing just four of 10 passes for 33 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Jackson was sacked three times for a loss of 18 yards, so in all the Ravens gained just 15 yards on the 13 plays when Jackson attempted to pass. Jackson also ran the ball five times for 28 yards, although his official stats say eight carries for 25 yards because he ended the game with three kneeldowns.

“It wasn’t what I expected,” Jackson said. “I felt like I should have had more touchdowns out there, me and my unit. That’s it. Still room for improvement for us. We’re just still learning each and every week.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said people shouldn’t expect Jackson to look the same in the NFL as he looked in his Heisman Trophy-winning career at Louisville.

“Everybody kind of has these expectations that they’re going to see fireworks,” Harbaugh said. “I think he ran around and he played well.”

Flacco didn’t play in the Hall of Fame Game, as is usually the case for starting quarterbacks. But if anything he strengthened his old on the starting job on Thursday night. Jackson may be the Ravens’ starting quarterback of the future, but Flacco remains the Ravens’ starting quarterback of the present.