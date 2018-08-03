Lions activate Cornelius Washington from NFI

Getty Images

The Lions got one of their defensive ends back on the field, but not the one they’re paying $17 million.

The team announced that Cornelius Washington had been activated from the non-football injury list, and that he would return to practice today.

No reason was given for Washington’s placement on NFI at the start of camp, and he practiced during the spring workouts. Washington started two games for the Lions last year, after coming over as a free agent from Chicago.

Star defensive end Ziggy Ansah remains on the physically unable to perform list, where he’s been since the start of camp. He’s coming off knee surgery this offseason, though he’s not expected to miss any regular season time after signing his franchise tender for $17.143 million.

The Lions also announced the signing of wide receiver Dom Williams. They waived-injured WR Deontez Alexander to make room for him on the roster.