Odell Beckham’s agent in Giants camp, as talks start

Giants co-owner John Mara said the team would “talk as long as it takes” to get a deal for wide receiver Odell Beckham.

At least the talking has now officially begun.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Beckham’s agent Zeke Sandhu was at Giants camp yesterday, and spent 90 minutes watching practice with vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams.

We’ll see if that conversation yielded anything, but it’s at least a sign they’re working on it.

Beckham has shown up and played nice while looking for a new deal, which would presumably make him the highest-paid receiver in the game (topping Antonio Brown‘s $17 million a year average and Mike Evans‘ $55 million in guarantees).

When Mara was asked this week how long it might take to do a deal, he replied: “Depends on how reasonable they want to be.”

The Giants have been willing to slow-play these things in the past, with quarterback Eli Manning‘s 2015 deal landing two days before the opener.