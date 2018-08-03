Raiders release Giorgio Tavecchio

Getty Images

The Raiders have another new kicker.

Giorgio Tavecchio has been released, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Tavecchio, who replaced veteran Sebastian Janikowski in 2017, had been competing with Mike Nugent and Eddie Pineiro.

Last year, Tavecchio completed 16 of 21 field goals and 33 of 34 extra points. He’ll be subject to waivers, and if he clears waivers he’ll become a free agent.

The move is good news for holder Johnny Townsend, who had to flip between the left-footed Tavecchio and the other two candidates, who kick with their right feet.