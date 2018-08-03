Ravens S Bennett Jackson: Helmet penalties “just to make people aware”

Getty Images

Thursday night’s game between the Ravens and Bears was the first to be played since the NFL adopted new rules governing the use of helmets this offseason and the Ravens found themselves on the wrong side of three penalty flags for violating those rules.

Safety Bennett Jackson was penalized in the fourth quarter for a tackle, but said after the game that he doesn’t think he dropped or led with his helmet when making the play. Jackson also said that he believes the flags on Thursday night may have been designed to raise awareness more than anything else.

“I feel like they’re trying to harp on it a lot more in preseason, so they’re going to throw flags even on times when it’s not necessarily head to head, just to make people aware of it,” Jackson said, via ESPN.com. “I spoke to the ref. He even said, ‘Hey, it’s preseason, we got to throw the flag.'”

Jackson said he doesn’t think the calls will be made as much in the regular season, but admitted he has no idea if that’s true or not. He’s not alone in that lack of certainty and enforcement of the rules will be a leading storyline as the 2018 season gets underway.