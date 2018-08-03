Ray Lewis says his speech will be 22 minutes, “25 max”

AP

The final speech of Saturday’s enshrinement ceremony comes from former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis. On the sidelines of Thursday’s Hall of Fame game, fellow Hall of Famer Cris Carter went there, asking Lewis how long his speech will be.

Lewis said it will be 22 minutes. Carter immediately scoffed, saying that means it will be 30 minutes live.

Lewis then admitted that it will be a maximum of 25 minutes, but Carter still wasn’t buying it. Few others will, either.

The Hall of Fame imposes a limit of 15 minutes, but they do nothing to enforce it. And while some believe that the Hall of Famers have the right to take as long as they want, an evening of one seemingly endless speech after another often makes for bad TV.

As to Lewis, who has a gift for making a passionate delivery even if his former teammates didn’t know what he was saying, the speech surely will be memorable. Even if it takes much more than 30 minutes for him to deliver it.