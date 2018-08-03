Report: Giants sign Leonard Johnson

Getty Images

The Giants tried to add a cornerback to their ranks when they drafted Sam Beal in the supplemental draft last month, but he didn’t last long on the practice field before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

They are reportedly trying again on Friday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing former Buccaneers, Patriots, Panthers and Bills corner Leonard Johnson.

Johnson had 52 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games for the Bills last season. He was in Carolina when Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman held the same job with the Panthers.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the team worked out a group of players on Friday that also included cornerbacks Alterraun Verner and Zack Sanchez.