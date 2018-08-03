Terrelle Pryor will “handle it accordingly” if practices with Washington get chippy

AP

Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor spent last season playing for Washington and it doesn’t seem he made the best impression on linebacker Zach Brown.

The Jets will be in town for joint practices ahead of their August 16 preseason game and Brown said in June that he and his teammates “are gonna have it out for him” in those sessions because Washington coach Jay Gruden can’t “protect you anymore.” Pryor said that he’s not heading into the practices with the intent to get chippy, but that he and the Jets will be ready if things go that way.

“If they take dirty shots, I’m sure we’ll handle it accordingly,” Pryor said, via Newsday. “It is what it is. We’re there to practice, get better. If I wanted to put my shoulder down and hit one of them and be chippy, too, I’m sure I could do that. But that’s not why we’re there … When you start trying to make it an individual thing, it takes away from our team and you know us, as Jets, we’re trying to go on this upward [trajectory] as a whole.”

Scuffles during joint practices are a fairly common occurrence even when there’s no specific bad blood heading into the sessions. We’ll see if cooler heads prevail in this case in a little more than a week.