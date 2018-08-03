Titans place Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans made several roster moves on Friday, but none of them involved signing a safety.

The team is bringing in the biggest names on the free agent market for visits in the wake of Johnathan Cyprien‘s torn ACL, so there will likely be a move on that front sooner rather than later. For now, though, they’ve placed Cyprien on injured reserve while addressing other areas.

In addition to the Cyprien move, Tennessee announced that tight end Phillip Supernaw passed his physical and came off the physically unable to perform list. That leaves him eligible to practice for the first time since training camp started.

They also signed offensive tackle Laurence Gibson, who has spent time with a number of teams since the Cowboys selected him in the seventh round of the 2015 draft without playing in any regular season games. Defensive lineman Connor Flagel was waived/injured, which leaves the Titans with one open roster spot.