Washington running back Rob Kelley needs a new nickname

Getty Images

Fat Rob is no more.

For Washington running back Rob Kelley, the pounds have fallen away and his chances of making a bigger impact have increased.

Via the Washington Post, Kelly has slimmed down again this offseason. Kelley was 249 pounds during his senior year at Tulane in 2015, a time when he said he was “eating a lot of food.” He was listed at 228 when he signed as an undrafted rookie in 2016, and said he’s now down again.

“It comes with the change within,” Kelley said. “I’m lighter, I’m faster. . . . I’m 221 pounds.”

Kelley only managed seven games last year because of injuries, with knee and ankle problems shutting him down in November.

He’s working with the starters in camp this year, though Washington has a number of options in the backfield, including promising second-rounder Derrius Guice.

“It’s the team’s job to keep on getting competition, to keep pushing the envelope, so, I mean, it doesn’t make a difference,” Kelley said. “[I’ve] still got to work as hard as I can. . . . There’s always a competition, whether you think it or not.”

He has been a productive back when well, and he thinks he’s given himself a better chance to compete now that he’s Fit Rob.