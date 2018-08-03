Yannick Ngakoue sees a faster Leonard Fournette this summer

AP

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette spent the offseason cutting weight because he thinks being lighter will make him more productive than he was during his rookie season.

The full results of that work will have to wait for the regular season, but one of Fournette’s teammates has already seen a difference. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said it’s been harder for defenders to chase the running back down this summer.

“Yeah, I feel like he’s faster, just from seeing him catching the ball and exploding,” Ngakoue said, via the team’s website. “I’ve seen him a couple of times, he caught a couple of routes and just was hitting it down the sidelines. I can tell he’s been working hard. I’m definitely proud of him as well.”

Fournette was asked if he’s faster and said “we will have to see,” but did say he’s “feeling healthier than I ever did before” as a result of the changes he made this offseason.