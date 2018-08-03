Zach Ertz: Dallas Goedert allows us to “vary it up” on offense

AP

The Eagles often featured multiple tight ends on offense on their way to the Super Bowl last season and it appears they’ll do the same this year despite the departures of Trey Burton and Brent Celek.

Dallas Goedert was drafted in the second round in April and his work early in training camp has the team excited about what he can do alongside Zach Ertz. Coach Doug Pederson said that Goedert is “going to be exciting” and Ertz said he thinks the rookie will open up more options for the offense.

“It’s going to be different than in years past,” Ertz said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “In years past, when it was me and Brent on the field it was more run-dominant. When it was me and Trey, it was more pass-dominant and teams went nickel. … When it was Trey and I, I was always the guy with my hand in the ground. [Now], teams are going to really have to choose whether they want to go base or go nickel to the two of us. … Now you can kind of vary it up.”

Even with those tight ends, it was tough to predict what the Eagles would do last season. Amping that up should make the task of stopping them even more daunting for the rest of the league.